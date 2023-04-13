Body found in search for man missing on Ben Nevis

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing on Ben Nevis earlier this week.

Zekun Zhang, 26, was last seen near the summit of nearby peak Carn Mor Dearg at about 1pm on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said he is believed to have walked from there to the top of Ben Nevis.

At 3.30pm on Thursday, a man’s body was found on the UK’s tallest mountain.

While formal identification is still to take place, Mr Zhang’s family have been informed.

Inspector Ross McCartney said: “I would like to thank all mountain rescue teams that assisted with the search.”