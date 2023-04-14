Woman, 38, dies in flat fire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been killed in a fire which broke out in a block of flats in Paisley.

The fire service was called just before 10.40pm on Thursday to Belmont Road, Gallowhill.

The service said firefighters found a “well-developed fire in a first-floor flat” in the two-storey building.

Six fire engines and two aerial rescue platforms were sent to the scene and the blaze was extinguished.

A 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers remain on site as they investigate the fire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45pm on Thursday April 13, 2023, police were called to reports of a fire at a property on Belmont Road, Paisley.

“Officers remain in attendance and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 3922 of April 13.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said on Friday: “One appliance and one aerial platform remains at the scene this morning.”