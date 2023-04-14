Streets sealed off as police investigate man’s death

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of roads have been closed in Glasgow after a man died.

Officers were called to an address on Auchinloch Street at around 5.25am on Friday.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary Hospital for treatment.

At around 7.40am, a Traffcom bulletin confirmed that Petershill Road had been closed in both directions between the A803 Springburn Road and Edgefauld Road due to an ongoing police incident.

Police remain on the scene to investigate and have advised drivers to “avoid the area” due to the road closures.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of concern for two men on Auchinloch Street, Glasgow, around 5.25am on Friday April 14.

“One man was pronounced dead at the scene and one man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“A number of road closures are in place, including Springburn Road, Turner Road, Petershill Road and Laverockhall Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.”