Police renew appeal for help to trace missing pensioner

Police have renewed an appeal to trace a missing 73-year-old man who was wearing a plaster cast when last seen.

Stewart Downie, from Kirriemuir, Angus, was last seen at 2.45pm on Thursday on the B951 near Lintrathen Loch, close to the junction leading to Glenisla, Kirriemuir and Balintore.

Mr Downie, who is white, around 5ft 6in, of medium build with balding and short grey hair, went missing at about 12.30pm in the Shielhill Road area of the town.

When last seen, he was wearing a black hooded jacket with a grey fleece lining jumper, dark blue jeans and dark boots.

He was holding a carrier bag and his right arm was in plaster, police said.

Inspector David Gibson said: “Stewart’s family are understandably concerned for his welfare.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have seen him, including in the area of Lintrathen Loch, to come forward.

“I would also appeal to motorists who may have been driving in the area around that time and may have dashcam footage.

“Also, can households please check the gardens, sheds, outbuildings and communal areas in case Stewart has sought shelter.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1836 of April 13.