Police name biker killed in Highland crash

Police have confirmed the name of a biker who died in a collision with a car in the Highlands.

Andrew McIntyre, 65, from Inverness-shire, was riding a BMW GS motorbike when the crash happened on the A835 around a mile east of Garve.

He was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash at around 11.10am on Saturday.

The 53-year-old driving the grey Citroen C3 involved was treated at the scene by paramedics and did not require hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses, including a motorcyclist believed to have stopped at the scene to help.

Sergeant Doug Scott said: “Our thoughts are with Mr McIntyre’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our investigation to establish what led to this collision is ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch if you haven’t yet spoken to an officer.

“Our inquiries so far suggest that some other motorcyclist initially stopped at the scene to assist but they left prior to police arriving.

“We would be keen to speak to them as they may be able to help with our inquiries.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either vehicle or who has dashcam footage prior to the collision.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting 1270 of 15 April.”

The road was closed for more than seven hours for investigations.