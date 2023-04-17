Number of people in very deep poverty rises by almost half since 1997 – charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of people in very deep poverty rises by almost half since 1997 – charity

By Press Association
The Joseph Rowntree Foundation found 460,000 people in Scotland were living in very deep poverty between 2017-2020 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Joseph Rowntree Foundation found 460,000 people in Scotland were living in very deep poverty between 2017-2020 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Almost half as many people in Scotland lived in very deep poverty late last decade compared to a quarter of a century ago, new research from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) has shown.

The charity found 460,000 people in Scotland were living in very deep poverty between 2017-2020, up from 310,000 between 1994-97 – a rise of more than 48%.

Very deep poverty is described as households below 40% of the median household income.

In research published on Tuesday, the charity said it was the “equivalent of the population of Dundee” falling into very deep poverty over the last 20 years.

Significant numbers of people living in poverty were lifted out in the earlier parts of the 21st century, the report acknowledged.

But following the financial crash in 2007-2008, the number of people in poverty increased.

Of those living in poverty, 46% lived in very deep poverty between 2017-20, up from 27% in 1994-97.

The number of those living in poverty overall has decreased, however.

The figures have caused concern as they predate the pandemic and ongoing cost-of-living crisis and highlight crucial underlying factors which have made the current surge in inflation the crisis that it is, the charity said.

JRF claimed governmental policy has exposed “hundreds of thousands of people” in Scotland to the hardship that many face today.

The charity also said policy decisions made by the Scottish and UK Governments to lower poverty are not being targeted at those who have the least.

The research showed those most in need of support have been allowed to slip even further away from a decent standard of living.

Those most likely to live in very deep poverty include single person households, households including someone who is disabled and minority ethnic households.

JRF has called for a “shift in priorities” and more careful policy design which the charity said is “urgently needed”.

Despite work making up a greater proportion of the incomes of people living in very deep poverty now, compared to 1995-98, income has not risen anywhere near enough, the charity said.

The charity has called on the UK Government to adopt the essential guarantee that JRF are proposing, alongside foodbank charity the Trussell Trust, and said this would ensure Universal Credit provides enough to cover the cost of essentials.

They have also called for the Scottish Government to re-commit and accelerate efforts to create a minimum income guarantee.

JRF’s associate director for Scotland, Chris Birt, said: “The story of poverty in Scotland over the past 20 years is a bleak contradiction that both the UK and Scottish Governments need to wake up to.

“More people just below the poverty line have been pulled above it at the same time as those with the very least (are) falling further behind.

“This rise in very deep poverty can be plainly seen in the hundreds of thousands of food bank parcels provided across the country every year, as well as the growing gap in healthy life expectancy between the most and least deprived areas of Scotland.”

Miles Briggs, the Scottish Conservatives social justice spokesman, said it was “heartbreaking to see that so many Scots have fallen into deep poverty since 1997″.

“These findings make for very grim reading, especially at a time when so many people are struggling with a global cost of living crisis,” the MSP said.

“It is vital that every effort is made to improve the situation of those facing such dire poverty. The SNP must start working together with the UK Government to deliver the help that Scots so urgently need.”

Paul O’Kane, Scottish Labour’s social justice spokesman, said it was a “harrowing reminder of how badly Scotland’s poorest communities have been failed”.

“More and more Scots face destitution but both of our governments are missing in action, squandering the legacy of the last Labour governments,” he said.

A UK Government spokesman said: “We have a plan to halve inflation this year and lay the foundations for long-term growth that will improve living standards for everyone.

“We have also uprated benefits by 10.1%, introduced an unprecedented increase to the national living wage and provided record levels of direct financial support for those most in need.

“We are also giving the Scottish Government an extra £82 million to help people in Scotland with essential costs – this is in addition to the significant welfare powers they already have.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said that it would use the “powers we have to continue to tackle poverty in all its forms and protect people as far as possible from the harm inflicted by UK Government policies”.

“This includes providing free childcare and transport, delivering affordable housing, mitigating the UK Government’s benefit cap and bedroom tax, as well as using Scottish Government benefits to support people, including through the game-changing Scottish Child Payment and the carers allowance supplement, two of seven benefits only available in Scotland.”

