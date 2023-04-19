Union warns of airport travel chaos as workers reject ‘derisory’ pay offer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Holidaymakers flying out of one of Scotland’s busiest airports could face travel chaos, a union has warned as security staff up the stakes in their pay battle.

Around 250 workers who are employed by ICTS at Glasgow Airport have rejected what Unite described as a “derisory” 5% pay offer, the union said on Wednesday.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite regional industrial officer, said the offer “represents a massive pay cut in real-terms”.

He added: “Unless the company improves upon its current offer, then Glasgow Airport faces a summer of travel chaos because it simply can’t operate safely and efficiently without these essential workers.

“We are encouraging ICTS to heed the warning before this dispute escalates potentially to strike action.”

Unite warned passengers at Glasgow Airport could face ‘chaos’ over the summer if the dispute is not resolved (PA)

Some 94% of its members rejected the 5% rise, Unite said.

The union said it will have no option but to move towards an industrial ballot of its members if employers do not improve the offer.

The airport staff involved are central search workers who deal with passengers directly in the security search area and process them for flights.

The workers also cover mobile patrols, control access posts, screen all deliveries and deal with emergency services at the airport, which sees more than 9.9 million passengers go through its doors every year.

ICTS and Glasgow Airport have been approached for comment.