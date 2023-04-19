Man charged over Glasgow death

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a Glasgow man.

Police were called on Friday to Auchinloch Street in Petershill, where Thomas Bowers, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

Thomas Bowers was pronounced dead at the scene (handout/PA)

Officers were called to the scene after they were made aware of two men who were injured in the area at around 5.25am.

A 52-year-old man also suffered serious injuries in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.