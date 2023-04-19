Man charged over Glasgow death

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a Glasgow man.
Police were called on Friday to Auchinloch Street in Petershill, where Thomas Bowers, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.
Officers were called to the scene after they were made aware of two men who were injured in the area at around 5.25am.
A 52-year-old man also suffered serious injuries in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.