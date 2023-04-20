Three arrested as £252,000 of drugs seized at property

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drugs worth more than a quarter of a million pounds have been found in a house in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire.

Police went to the property with a warrant at around 3.30pm on Wednesday and recovered a large volume of drugs.

The drugs, believed to be cocaine, have an estimated street value of £252,000.

Two men, aged 31 and 39, and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

They were expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Inspector Colin Green said: “Drugs have no place in our communities and we work every day to target those involved in drugs supply, to gather intelligence and target offenders.

“We rely on the support of the public. Your information helps us build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on your concerns. I urge anyone who has any information about the supply of drugs in their community to report it to police through 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”