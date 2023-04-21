Man seriously injured in attack by trio in balaclavas

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man suffered serious injuries in an attack by three men in balaclavas soon after leaving a pub, in what police are treating as an attempted murder.

The trio, dressed in dark clothing, attacked the 20-year-old with a weapon shortly after he left Ye Olde Inn on Main Street in the Davidson’s Mains area of Edinburgh at around 12.05am on Friday.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance with serious injuries.

The suspects are believed to have left the area in a red saloon-type vehicle.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed or has information on the incident to get in touch.

“I’d particularly ask anyone who was within the pub on Main Street yesterday evening to come forward to help our inquiries.

“Equally anyone who may have seen a red saloon car in the Davidson’s Mains, or surrounding, areas, or has information on this vehicle and its occupants, should contact officers as soon as possible.

“We are assessing available CCTV footage and anyone who may have dashcam of the incident, or vehicle, should provide this at your earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting incident 0010 of Friday, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.