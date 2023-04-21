Convicted sex offender who failed to show for trial urged to hand himself in

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A convicted sex offender has been urged to hand himself into the police after he was found guilty in his absence following a trial.

Police Scotland have launched a search for David McCue, 41, and urged members of the public not to approach him.

He was found guilty of sexual offences against a woman and a girl on March 17 at the High Court in Glasgow.

Police said he also failed to appear for sentencing later in the month.

Officers say efforts to find him are continuing.

McCue is described as white, 5ft 10in, with short brown hair. He is known to frequent the east end of Glasgow.

Detective Sergeant Michelle Rodger of the Public Protection Unit said: “I would urge this man to hand himself into police, or anyone who has information relating to his whereabouts to make contact with the police.

“Members of the public are urged not to approach but can contact Police Scotland via the 101 non-emergency telephone number, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”