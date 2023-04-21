Fire crews tackle blaze above restaurant

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters are tackling a blaze above a restaurant in Dunfermline city centre.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called shortly before 6pm on Friday to the fire on Canmore Street.

Smoke was seen billowing from a property above Khushi’s Indian restaurant in the city and the fire is currently ongoing.

The SFRS confirmed that six crews are in attendance, including specialist appliances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.10pm on Friday, April 21 2023, police were alerted by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service that they were in attendance at a fire in Canmore Street, Dunfermline.

“Officers are assisting SFRS colleagues with traffic management at the location.”

There are several road closures on Maygate, St Margaret Street, Canmore Street and Guildhall Street.