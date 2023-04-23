Review launched as number of detectorists booms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review launched as number of detectorists booms

By Press Association
(National Museums Scotland)
(National Museums Scotland)

As more and more detectorists scour the land for what has been left under our feet, the body responsible for ownerless property has launched a review into how archaeological finds are processed in Scotland.

The King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer announced a review to find out if the Treasure Trove Unit has a system that is suitable now and in the future.

The review comes as the popularity of hobby metal-detecting, mudlarking, and the requirements of commercial archaeology have significantly increased in recent years – resulting in an increase in archaeological finds being reported to the unit.

MSP Christina McKelvie, culture minister, said the review would “help to promote closer collaboration between archaeologists in the Treasure Trove Unit, the metal detectorists who find artefacts and the museums and collections which put them on display”.

Politicians to take part in MoonWalk
Christina McKelvie MSP (Fraser Bremner/PA)

“With the growing popularity of metal detecting, it is also important that this review provides clarity around what items should be acquired for the nation and what payment should be made to the finders,” she said.

Arachnological finds in Scotland are handled by the unit, which is the first port of call for new discoveries. It carries out investigations and object assessment and, where it needs to, investigates findspots.

The unit decides whether an object should be claimed or not. If an object is claimed, it will appear before the Scottish Archaeological Finds Allocation Panel which advises which museum an object should be allocated to and on the level of ex gratia award for the finder.

John Lough, the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer, said: “Scotland is rich in archaeology and Treasure Trove has added significant material to Scotland’s museums.

“This review is timely and is an important step towards improving and strengthening the treasure trove system for the immediate future and beyond.

“We want to ensure that artefacts found in Scotland provide maximum benefit to the public in understanding the significance of Scotland’s archaeological heritage.

“Those who enjoy our cultural heritage can make their contribution and participate in a way that will be beneficial for all.”

