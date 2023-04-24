Investigation after woman dies on A1 near Dunbar

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian has died after she was hit by a vehicle on a dual carriageway.

The collision happened on a section of the A1, between the Thistly Cross and Spott roundabouts, near Dunbar, East Lothian at about 2.55am on Monday.

Police Scotland said that a 45-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle on the road.

Emergency services attended but she died at the scene.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Chief Inspector Ben Leathes, local area commander, East Lothian, said: “Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

“The lady’s family is being supported by our officers.

“I wish to thank the members of the public who have already contacted us to assist but would ask anyone who was in the area at the time, who has not yet come forward, to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

“I’d also ask any motorist travelling on the A1 near Dunbar between 2.30am and 3.00am to check any dashcam footage they may have as this could help our investigation.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote reference number 0257 of Monday, 24 April 2023 when calling.”