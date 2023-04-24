Woman dies after she is hit on A1 by vehicle which did not stop

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian has died after she was hit on a dual carriageway by a vehicle which did not stop.

The collision happened on a section of the A1, between the Thistly Cross and Spott roundabouts, near Dunbar, East Lothian, at about 2.55am on Monday.

Police Scotland said that a 45-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle.

Emergency services attended but she died at the scene.

Police Scotland said that the vehicle which struck the woman did not stop and the driver has not yet contacted the force to make a report.

Officers are appealing for information about the collision.

Chief Inspector Ben Leathes, local area commander for East Lothian, said: “Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing and the victim’s family is being supported by our officers.

“I wish to thank the members of the public who have already contacted us and provided us with copies of dashcam footage but I ask anyone who was in the area at the time, and has not yet come forward, to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

“I also now appeal to any motorist that was driving south on the A1 near Dunbar between 2am and 3am and who has not already contacted police to do so now.”

The road was closed for several hours for investigations but reopened at 3.50pm on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting reference number 0257 of Monday April 24 2023.