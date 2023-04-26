Painter ‘flew from one side of the bridge to the other’ as ship tipped over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Painter ‘flew from one side of the bridge to the other’ as ship tipped over

By Press Association
Petrel at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh after tipping over (Jane Barlow/PA)
Petrel at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh after tipping over (Jane Barlow/PA)

A worker among 35 people injured when a US naval ship tipped over in a dry dock has spoke about the “scary” incident as a law firm looks into potential civil actions.

Constantin Pogor said he was thrown from one side of the bridge of the Petrel to the other, cracked his ribs on a metal beam and passed out.

The Romanian national is among several of those hurt in the incident currently being represented by law firm Digby Brown.

The 48-year-old suffered a dislocated elbow and fractured pelvis and is still being treated for his injuries.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating after the Petrel became dislodged from its holding at the Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, in March and tipped over, leaving 35 people injured.

Speaking about the incident, Mr Pogor said: “I heard a loud noise, felt movement and I just had this reflex reaction to try and hold onto something but I didn’t get to grab onto anything.

“I flew from one side of the bridge to the other and landed on my right side and hit my ribs on a metal beam.

“I must have passed out because I remember just sort of coming to – that’s when I realised my elbow was dislodged.

“A colleague then tried to move me – it was realty painful and that’s when I realised that although I could move my legs, something was wrong in my hip.

“I still don’t even know what actually happened that day to cause the ship to fall.”

He said he had sought his own lawyers to investigate and believes there are a “lot of other people onboard who’ve done the same”.

Ship dislodged at Imperial Dock
Emergency services at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He added: “But I want to shed light on what happened to me just so people back home know I’m relatively okay.

“It was scary at the time – especially when you’re not able to speak the same language.

“But I’m being looked after now, have a translator and I’m focused on my recovery.”

Digby Brown Solicitors have confirmed they are assisting people affected with legal inquiries.

A Digby Brown spokesman said: “We can confirm we assisting a number of injured people affected by the Leith docks incident.

“Our inquiries are at an early stage so we cannot comment further on the specifics; however we will continue to support and advise all affected people.”

Ship dislodged at Imperial Dock
The ship had been docked at Leith since 2020 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 76m-long Petrel was once owned by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who bought the ship to locate historically significant shipwrecks, discovering 30 sunken warships.

But in 2022 the Isle of Man-registered vessel was sold to the US Navy, and is now operated by American-owned firm Oceaneering International.

A spokesperson for Dales Marine Services, which runs the dry dock, told the Scotsman that there were “no new updates or comments at this time”.

A spokesperson from Oceaneering told the newspaper: “The safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate is our utmost priority. Company personnel were aboard at the time of the incident.”

The firm added that upon learning of the incident, it initiated an internal investigation and is working closely with appropriate bodies.

The US Navy said previously: “The Navy procured Petrel in September 2022 to support our efforts in maritime domain awareness.

“We are working closely with the on-site authorities, who are in the best position to help those in need and to provide status updates. We will continue to communicate with our contacts at the scene in order to understand what occurred.”

The Petrel had been moored at the dry dock since September 3 2020 due to “operational challenges” from the pandemic.

