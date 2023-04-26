Woman’s death and country park police search are linked, detectives say

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The death of a woman in Glasgow and the search of a country park nine miles away are linked, detectives have said.

The body of a 35-year-old was found on Tuesday at 8.40am inside a property in Jura Street, in Glasgow, with Police Scotland officers treating the death as unexplained.

Police later descended on Mugdock Country Park, just outside the city in East Dunbartonshire, where they were searching for a person.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly confirmed the incidents are linked.

Ms Kelly said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive searches of Mugdock Country Park in relation to a missing person in the area.

“This is being treated as linked to the death at Jura Street and inquires remain ongoing.

“Our thoughts are very much with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public but anyone with information or concerns can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0904 of 25 April.

“A police presence will remain at both locations as inquiries continue and anyone with information is also urged to speak to any of our officers.”