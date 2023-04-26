Police search park after Glasgow teacher found dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police search park after Glasgow teacher found dead

By Press Association
Police have been searching a park just outside Glasgow after a woman was found dead (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police have been searching a park just outside Glasgow after a woman was found dead (Peter Byrne/PA)

The death of a woman in Glasgow and the search of a country park nine miles away are linked, detectives have said.

Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead on Tuesday at 8.40am inside a property in Jura Street, Glasgow, with officers treating the death as unexplained.

Police later descended on Mugdock Country Park, just outside the city in East Dunbartonshire, where they were searching for a person.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly confirmed the incidents are linked.

Ms Sturrock worked at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow, and on Wednesday parents were told of the death.

Headteacher Fiona Donnelly said in a letter: “It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff.

“I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.

“We have had support in school today from our educational psychologists who will be here over the next few days to offer help and advice.

“I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school.”

Ms Sturock was from the Scottish Highlands, but moved to Glasgow when she was 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts.

She later became a primary school teacher after completing her post graduate diploma in education.

Ms Kelly said on Wednesday: “Officers have been carrying out extensive searches of Mugdock Country Park in relation to a missing person in the area.

“This is being treated as linked to the death at Jura Street and inquiries remain ongoing.

“Our thoughts are very much with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public but anyone with information or concerns can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0904 of 25 April.

“A police presence will remain at both locations as inquiries continue and anyone with information is also urged to speak to any of our officers.”

