Police search park after Glasgow teacher found dead

The death of a woman in Glasgow and the search of a country park nine miles away are linked, detectives have said.

Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead on Tuesday at 8.40am inside a property in Jura Street, Glasgow, with officers treating the death as unexplained.

Police later descended on Mugdock Country Park, just outside the city in East Dunbartonshire, where they were searching for a person.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly confirmed the incidents are linked.

Ms Sturrock worked at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow, and on Wednesday parents were told of the death.

Headteacher Fiona Donnelly said in a letter: “It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff.

“I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.

“We have had support in school today from our educational psychologists who will be here over the next few days to offer help and advice.

“I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school.”

Ms Sturock was from the Scottish Highlands, but moved to Glasgow when she was 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts.

She later became a primary school teacher after completing her post graduate diploma in education.

Ms Kelly said on Wednesday: “Officers have been carrying out extensive searches of Mugdock Country Park in relation to a missing person in the area.

“This is being treated as linked to the death at Jura Street and inquiries remain ongoing.

“Our thoughts are very much with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public but anyone with information or concerns can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0904 of 25 April.

“A police presence will remain at both locations as inquiries continue and anyone with information is also urged to speak to any of our officers.”