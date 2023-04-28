Kirk should issue apology over links to slavery, report recommends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Kirk should issue apology over links to slavery, report recommends

By Press Association
The Church of Scotland report examined the kirk’s links to slavery (Alamy/PA)
The Church of Scotland report examined the kirk’s links to slavery (Alamy/PA)

The Church of Scotland should say sorry for its connections with the transatlantic slave trade, a report has recommended.

The report revealed some of the church’s ministers and elders historically inherited wealth made on plantations, some members received money from plantation owners, and that the organisation is the custodian of a multimillion-pound fund which can be connected to compensation paid out to a family when slavery was abolished.

The church said the report recommended that “a statement of acknowledgment and apology should be brought to a future General Assembly”, and a dedicated page about the church’s connections to the slave trade should be put on its website.

Commissioners, the report said, will be asked to “endorse a call for a commitment to becoming an anti-racist church and to encourage congregations and presbyteries to continue to engage with the topics of historic slavery and racial justice”.

Other recommendations include commissioning an artwork to “help congregations start conversations about the legacy of slavery”, and supporting a new scholarship in partnership with a Scottish university which should be open to students including those linked with partner churches in Africa and the Caribbean.

The General Assembly of the Church of Scotland will meet between May 20 and 25.

The Faith Impact Forum, through the Legacies of Slavery Group, spent 18 months compiling the report after being commissioned by the church.

The research covered a 131-year period between the Act of Union in 1707 and the when Britain abolished slavery in the late 1830s.

Church buildings were examined to note any physical evidence of connections to slavery, such as memorial stones, inscriptions and stained-glass windows dedicated to slavers.

They forum also worked to uncover the ways the church may have benefitted from slavery, financially or otherwise.

The research said Scotland and the Caribbean were closely connected through slavery and it had long lasting consequences.

“We have learned that stories of slavery and abolition are often nuanced and not always clear cut,” the report said.

“For example, we note that one of the most visually recognisable proponents of abolition, Dr Robert Walker (the Skating Minister), who led the Presbytery of Edinburgh to petition parliament in 1788, was also named eight years previous in 1780 as the residuary heir of the estate of his brother John Walker, a merchant operating in St Lucia.

“We are also mindful of the number of ‘sons of the manse’ who profited, some significantly, from the enslavement of their fellow humans, whilst also recognising the commendable campaigns of many Presbyteries and Synods as part of the abolition movement.

“In many cases we do not see clearly defined direct relationships between slave ownership and the Church of Scotland, although slavery related connections between Scotland and the Caribbean clearly abound.

Man with cross
The research covered a 131-year period up to the abolition of slavery in Britain in the late 1830s (Alamy/PA)

“We have learned that there is architectural evidence of connections to slavery within some of our church buildings, although it is not believed to be as widespread as first thought.

“There are some examples where the church or ministers can be seen to have benefitted directly from the profits of slavery.

“What we do see are many instances where money was left to ministers and kirk sessions to distribute amongst the parish or to be used for philanthropic causes.”

The report said some Scots who made financial and social gains from enslavement left a portion of their money for philanthropic purposes such as caring for the poor.

“This raises important questions regarding the origins of money from which many people in Scotland, including the church, benefitted,” it said.

“If the church is committed to seeking racial justice then we must seek to acknowledge the origins of such funds that the church either received for its own use, or distributed for others.”

The British government paid £20 million to slave owners in compensation when slavery was abolished across most of the empire in 1833.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
Police were called to a property on Rosehill Drive. Picture of Rosehill Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
Lee Munro admitted climbing on top of a roof and throwing a glass bottle. Image: Facebook/Google.
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

Northern Star Awards host Edith Bowman. Image: Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.
Northern Star Business Awards: All the winners from this year's ceremony
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Billy Dodds urges his Caley Thistle players to seize chance to book Scottish Cup…
Cove's Shay Logan battles with Dundee's Luke McGowan at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers play out 0-0 draw with Dundee to move off foot of Championship
Nairn County's Station Park.
Nairn County raise objections to Scottish Conference League proposal
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen - 'We are building something special'
3
The incident happened on Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
Matthew Reiss resignation
Highland Council praises 'constructive' meeting on Corran Ferry crisis
Rev Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church. Image; Supplied.
Highland-based bishop 'honoured' to present sceptre at coronation
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
The Church of Scotland report examined the kirk’s links to slavery (Alamy/PA)
Hearts v Aberdeen kick-off time changed due to Beyonce gig at Murrayfield

Editor's Picks

Most Commented