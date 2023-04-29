Ferry runs aground on Orkney after smoke detected in engine room

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ferry company has said all passengers are safe after one of its vessels ran aground on Orkney.

Pentland Ferries said the MV Pentalia became grounded at the village of St Margaret’s Hope.

Smoke was detected in the engine room before the incident. An RNLI lifeboat is understood to have been sent to the scene at around 8.30pm.

The Pentalia returned to service earlier this week to allow another ferry, MV Alfred, to service CalMac routes on the west coast.

A statement from Pentaland Ferries said: “The MV Pentalina is grounded in St Margaret’s Hope. The vessel has 56 adults, three children and an infant on board. All are safe.

“The emergency services are in attendance. Smoke was detected in the engine room, before the vessel grounded.

“The safety of our passengers is, of course, our first priority.”

Worrying reports from @The_Orcadian that the MV Pentalina has run aground. This is the boat which has been brought back into service to allow CalMac to charter the MV Alfred on the west coast routes. Hoping crew and passengers are OK, and everyone is able to get off safely. pic.twitter.com/0IBJyltGpu — Jamie Halcro Johnston MSP (@jhalcrojohnston) April 29, 2023

MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston tweeted about the Pentalia incident, saying: “This is the boat which has been brought back into service to allow CalMac to charter the MV Alfred on the west coast routes.

“Hoping crew and passengers are OK, and everyone is able to get off safely.”