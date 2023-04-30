Motorist dies in Porsche crash on country road

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after the Porsche he was driving crashed on a country road.

The incident happened on the B954 between Alyth and Meigle in Perthshire at around 5pm on Saturday.

Police said a 47-year-old man, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

We are appealing following a fatal crash on the B954 between Alyth and Meigle, which occurred around 5pm on Saturday, 29 April, and involved a grey Porsche 911 Carrera. A 47-year-old man, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. More: https://t.co/OkCovmoig0 pic.twitter.com/W8rVeu2v5L — Police Scotland Tayside (@PSOSTayside) April 30, 2023

Officers are appealing for information.

Sergeant Kevin Wilkie, of Perth Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and our thoughts are with the driver’s family at this difficult time.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the car prior to the incident to get in touch.”

The road was closed between Alyth and Meigle for investigations and reopened around noon on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2602 of April 29.