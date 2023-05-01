Man in ‘serious condition’ after being struck by car in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Glasgow in the early hours of the morning.

The 37-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the crash in Balshagray Avenue near its junction with Crow Road in the west end of the city at around 12.20am.

He had been crossing the road when he was struck by the grey Volkswagen Tiguan.

Police officers closed the road for around five hours and reopened it at around 5.20am.

Constable Simon Parker said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of this crash and I would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist us, to make contact.

“I am also keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists driving on the road around the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 0093 of May 1 2023.”