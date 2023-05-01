Man in critical condition after bus crash in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been left in a critical condition in hospital after a serious crash in Aberdeen.

The collision involved a car and a single-decker bus on the A92 Parkway between the roundabout junctions of Fairview Road and Gordon Brae at about 7.40pm on Sunday.

A 37-year-old man, who was driving the car, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a critical condition, police say.

A 42-year-old female passenger of the car was also taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged while a male passenger from the bus was treated at the scene.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie, of North East road policing, said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3217 of April 30, 2023.