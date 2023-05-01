Rape reported in Princes Street Gardens By Press Association May 1 2023, 4.25pm Share Rape reported in Princes Street Gardens Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/5677939/rape-reported-in-princes-street-gardens/ Copy Link Princes Street Gardens (Dan Barker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are investigating the reported rape of a woman in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh. Police Scotland said they received a report of the attack on a 20-year-old woman at around 3.45am on Monday. The gardens were closed on Monday with areas cordoned off with police tape. Princes Street Gardens (PA) A forensic tent could be seen in one part of the park. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45am on Monday May 1, we received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in the Princes Street Gardens area of Edinburgh. “Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close