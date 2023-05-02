MV Petrel back in the water more than a month after toppling over in dry dock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MV Petrel back in the water more than a month after toppling over in dry dock

By Press Association
(Dan Barker/PA)
(Dan Barker/PA)

A vessel owned by the US Navy which toppled over in an Edinburgh dry dock, leaving dozens injured, is floating again.

The MV Petrel is back in the water at the Leith dockyard, more than a month after a huge emergency service response was sparked when the boat ended up at a 45-degree angle.

When the 3,371-tonne vessel toppled over on March 22, 35 people were injured, with 23 taken to hospital and 12 treated at the scene.

Worker Constantin Pogor, 48, previously told of being thrown from one side of the ship to the other as he worked onboard, dislocating his elbow and fracturing his pelvis.

Ship dislodged at Imperial Dock
Emergency services at Imperial Dock in Leith (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I heard a loud noise, felt movement and I just had this reflex reaction to try and hold on to something but I didn’t get to grab on to anything,” he said, adding that he “flew from one side of the bridge to the other”.

A Police Scotland spokesman said on Tuesday: “Officers are working with the Health and Safety Executive. Inquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The 76-metre Petrel was once owned by late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who bought the ship to locate historically significant shipwrecks and discovered 30 sunken warships, including the Japanese Imperial Navy’s IJN Musashi.

The Isle of Man-registered vessel was sold to the US Navy last year, and is now operated by American-owned firm Oceaneering International.

The Petrel has been moored at Imperial Dry Dock in Leith since September 3 2020 due to “operational challenges” from the pandemic.

After it tipped over, a major emergency service operation was launched, which included trauma teams, an air ambulance and the coastguard, who all worked for hours to rescue people from the ship.

The US Navy has been approached for comment.

