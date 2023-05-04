All Quiet On The Western Front writer backs ‘marginalised’ Hollywood strikers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All Quiet On The Western Front writer backs ‘marginalised’ Hollywood strikers

By Press Association
Lesley Paterson poses with the Bafta for Adapted Screenplay for All Quiet On The Western Front (Ian West/PA)
Lesley Paterson poses with the Bafta for Adapted Screenplay for All Quiet On The Western Front (Ian West/PA)

All Quiet On The Western Front screenwriter Lesley Paterson has voiced her support for Hollywood writers striking over pay and job security, describing them as “underpaid and marginalised”.

The German language anti-war epic, based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, was one of the big winners of the 2023 awards season, claiming four Oscars and seven baftas including best film.

Scottish-born triathlete and filmmaker Paterson secured the rights to the novel for screen adaptation 17 years ago alongside producer Ian Stokell, and spent years campaigning for it to be made.

Appearing on Sky News from north London, she backed those on picket lines in the US.

The strike, the first of its kind in 15 years, began on Tuesday with around 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) stopping work when their current contract expired.

Paterson said: “The writers are being underpaid and marginalised. With the development and progression of the streaming industry, everything has changed, and so the current situation is just not the same and things have to be negotiated and put straight.

“The reality is very, very tough. You are going from gig to gig and often you are pitching for a lot of projects, putting a lot of time and research in, and you are not getting paid for that.

“So when you do get a gig, maybe the gig lasts for three months or six months, and then you are on trying to find the next one. So it really is feast or famine. And with the wages going down for writers and the pay getting less, it is just getting tougher and tougher.”

Hollywood Writers Strike
Striking writers rally in front of Netflix offices (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The demands of the WGA include higher minimum pay, more writers per show and less exclusivity on single projects.

It argues the industry has been squeezed and conditions worsened amid the boom in streaming.

“I think everybody is really standing together because we will not budge on a lot of these points,” Paterson said.

“We are being taken advantage of and as a consequence unfortunately I think it could go on for a while.”

Earlier this week, Deadline reported British writer Jack Thorne, whose credits include the BBC’s His Dark Materials and Harry Potter And The Cursed Child in the West End, had paused work on two projects in solidarity with the strikers.

