Boys charged over alleged attempted murder

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a man in Elgin.

The 25-year-old was left with a serious head injury and in a critical condition in hospital following the incident in the Moray town’s High Street, near the fountain, on Sunday at around 10.45pm.

Police Scotland said on Friday that two boys aged 14 and 15 have been charged in connection with the incident.

They will appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson said: “We are very grateful for the support and co-operation of the local community while we carried out our investigation into this incident.”