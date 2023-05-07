Scots urged to take extra care to safeguard wildlife while enjoying forests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Scots urged to take extra care to safeguard wildlife while enjoying forests

By Press Association
Capercaillies are among the birds that have been disturbed (Neil McIntyre/PA)
Capercaillies are among the birds that have been disturbed (Neil McIntyre/PA)

Almost four in 10 people have witnessed or taken part in behaviour that might have been harmful to wildlife while out in Scotland’s forests, according to new research.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) shared the findings as it launched a new campaign, called Protect Scotland’s Wildlife, to coincide with the start of the main bird breeding and nesting season.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the unintended consequences and even harm that can be caused to wildlife and the environment by people participating in activities in Scotland’s forests and wild places, without taking sufficient care.

Its research found nearly six in 10 (59%) of those surveyed said they are not aware of the breeding and nesting seasons of birds and other wildlife in the areas they visit.

FLS highlighted examples of harm caused by people’s careless behaviour, which has included several instances of ospreys – both chicks and adults – in the Trossachs becoming tangled in cut fishing lines, and the disturbance of water bird nests at Loch Sheil.

Colin Edwards, national environment manager at FLS, said: “Enjoy yourself in Scotland’s forests and wild places but please be mindful of how your actions impact on birds, animals and sensitive habitats.

“Help us to protect what we’ve got, before it’s gone, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code – ‘leave no trace’, take responsibility and don’t linger if wildlife is disturbed by your presence.

“None of us set out to deliberately cause harm but sometimes it can be thoughtless behaviour that can cause problems that then ripple out.”

The campaign aims to raise awareness among people who take part in activities such as mountain biking, water sports, angling and wild camping about how they could have a negative impact on wildlife and the environment.

FLS said people may not realise that birds that nest at the edges of lochs can be easily disturbed by those enjoying water sports, while birds that nest in the treetops can be driven away by activity on the ground nearby.

Osprey chick
Ospreys are among the birds that have been affected (Forestry and Land Scotland/PA)

The survey of 1,004 adults living in Scotland, carried out for FLS by Censuswide between April 3 and 5 this year, found 38% said they do not stick to designated paths and tracks, while 41% hah not considered the impact of lighting fires.

Nearly half (46%) said they do not think about their noise levels and how it could disturb wildlife, and 49% do not think about the consequences of getting close to wildlife when taking photos.

Thirty-six per cent said they have witnessed or taken part in behaviour that, looking back on it, might have been harmful to wildlife.

FLS said other instances of harm caused by human behaviour include disturbance caused to forest raptors such as buzzard, sparrow hawk, red kite and goshawk from an extensive network of unofficial bike tracks through Achray Forest in areas of mature, thinned conifers.

Elsewhere, capercaillies have been disturbed by birdwatchers and photographers, and an accidental grass fire under an osprey nest at Loch Awe caused by wild campers, who arrived by canoe/kayak, led to the nest being abandoned.

FLS manages 630,000 hectares of Scotland’s national forests and land, from very rural areas in the north and west to urban parts of the central belt.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
2
Fashionable members of the public in Aberdeen.
Society style: We take to the streets to find Aberdeen’s fashionistas
3
Flights to Aberdeen have had to bee diverted to other airports. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Heavy fog lifts over Aberdeen after string of evening and early-morning cancellations
4
Courage on the Catwalk at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen.
IN PICTURES: Courage on the Catwalk models dazzle for Friends of Anchor
5
The Inverness based Rescue 151 search and rescue helicopter attended the scene. Image: Duncan Buchanan.
Walker airlifted to hospital after suffering stroke on Nairn coast
6
Take a look inside this incredible home complete with spa and the kitchen of dreams. Photos supplied by Galbraith.
Amazing Alford home with indoor hot tub and sauna on the market for £560,000
7
Robert Riddoch. Image: DC Thomson
Thief threatened to stab B&Q workers after refund scam rumbled
8
Branding for the city centre and beach masterplan - "Generation Aberdeen" - was panned by councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.
It’s back to the drawing board for ‘Generation Aberdeen’ masterplan branding after public slating
4
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
10
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’