Research programme including Covid scheme ‘contributed up to £680m to economy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Research programme including Covid scheme ‘contributed up to £680m to economy’

By Press Association
The wastewater scheme helped monitor the spread of Covid-19 (Danny Lawson/PA)
The wastewater scheme helped monitor the spread of Covid-19 (Danny Lawson/PA)

A research programme including Covid-19 analysis of wastewater has contributed up to £680 million to Scotland’s economy, according to a report.

The Scottish Government’s Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture (ENRA) Strategic Research Programme invested £279 million into agricultural and environmental scientific projects between 2016/17 and 2021/22.

As well as the Covid-19 wastewater scheme, which enabled the spread of the disease in the community to be monitored and reported, other key projects included research into coastal flooding and erosion and the reintroduction of hemp as an environmental crop.

The report, commissioned by the Scottish Government, estimated the programme benefits at between £470 million to £680 million based on monetising eight different types of impact.

These figures include the economic benefits of gross value added from jobs and spin-outs, income generated from intellectual property and the reduced impacts of animal diseases, specifically sheep scab.

The programme supported 354 staff in 2016/17, declining to 267 when it was extended for a year in 2021/22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the six years the programme directly supported 1,891 jobs and the research indicates its wider impacts helped support 3,971 roles.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “The Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture Strategic Research Programme has funded world-class research at Scotland’s SEFARI research institutes that addresses nationally relevant goals around protecting and sustaining Scotland’s environment.

“During the pandemic, the monitoring of Covid-19 in Scottish wastewater was a crucial part of the government’s emergency response – helping us to measure the spread and mutation of the virus and keep people safe.

“Research has addressed many other challenges including animal and plant health, regenerative farming, water quality, peatland restoration and land reform. Resulting science has helped to shape government policy and support innovation by Scottish producers and land managers.

“As Scotland’s climate changes, this research has supported business resilience and future-ready communities across the nation.”

Buy a puppy safely campaign
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon praised the programme (Tom Eden/PA)

Professor Mathew Williams, chief scientific adviser for environment, natural resources and agriculture, said: “Scotland continues to face the twin challenges of the climate and cost-of-living crises.

“In order to tackle them, we must continue to innovate and seek solutions that will improve our economic resilience and further protect our natural environment.

“The ENRA Strategic Research Programme is a crucial asset that has funded scientific study to support our efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change whilst helping to futureproof our rural economy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
2
Fashionable members of the public in Aberdeen.
Society style: We take to the streets to find Aberdeen’s fashionistas
3
Flights to Aberdeen have had to bee diverted to other airports. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Heavy fog lifts over Aberdeen after string of evening and early-morning cancellations
4
Courage on the Catwalk at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen.
IN PICTURES: Courage on the Catwalk models dazzle for Friends of Anchor
5
The Inverness based Rescue 151 search and rescue helicopter attended the scene. Image: Duncan Buchanan.
Walker airlifted to hospital after suffering stroke on Nairn coast
6
Take a look inside this incredible home complete with spa and the kitchen of dreams. Photos supplied by Galbraith.
Amazing Alford home with indoor hot tub and sauna on the market for £560,000
7
Robert Riddoch. Image: DC Thomson
Thief threatened to stab B&Q workers after refund scam rumbled
8
Branding for the city centre and beach masterplan - "Generation Aberdeen" - was panned by councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.
It’s back to the drawing board for ‘Generation Aberdeen’ masterplan branding after public slating
4
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
10
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’