Home News Scotland

Stabbing victim asks takeaway staff for help after murder attempt

By Press Association
The man was stabbed in the entrance to a block of flats (Alamy/PA)
The man was stabbed in the entrance to a block of flats (Alamy/PA)

A man went to a takeaway for help after being stabbed in an incident police are treating as attempted murder.

The 38-year-old went to the outlet on Alexander Street, Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, just after midnight on Monday.

Police Scotland said he had been stabbed in the close of a nearby block of flats by a man in a group who had shouted up at him from the street.

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

Detective Constable Martin Davies said: “At the moment we have no motive for this attack.

“What we know is that the injured man was at a flat in Alexander Street when he was shouted down to the street by the suspects who were outside.

“Once he went into the close, he was stabbed by one of the men.

“All three suspects then ran off through the rear of the flats into Hume Street towards Arran Place.

“The injured man made it to a nearby fast food shop where staff called an ambulance and police.

“Although this attack took place in the early hours of the morning, I am sure there would have been people about and so I’d ask that if you were in the area and saw anything that may assist officers with their inquiries, then please get in touch.

“From CCTV, a couple of black cars are seen passing the area around that time, so if you were there and may have dashcam footage, or any information, then please call police.”

The suspect is described as white, in his late 50s, 5ft 10 and of stocky build. His clothing at the time is unknown.

He was with a white woman with dark hair who was wearing blue jeans and a green jacket.

Also in the group was a 5ft 8in stocky man who was wearing a dark jacket and trousers and a blue paper Covid mask, police said.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0024 of Monday, May 8. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

