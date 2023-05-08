1,000 bales of hay on fire as crews tackle blaze in East Lothian

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some 1,000 bales of hay are on fire by the A1 as emergency services battle the East Lothian blaze.

Firefighters were sent to the fire in Dunbar, which is near the prominent bear statue to the side of the busy Edinburgh to London road, at 8.40pm on Monday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews are in attendance at Spott Road, Dunbar where bales of hay are alight.

“Four appliances and specialist equipment are currently at the scene.

Crews are in attendance at Spott Road, Dunbar where bales of hay are alight. Four appliances and specialist equipment are currently at the scene. Thank you to those members of the public who have called to alert us. The incident is now being dealt with. — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) May 8, 2023

“Thank you to those members of the public who have called to alert us. The incident is now being dealt with.”

The fire service said there were 1,000 bales of hay on fire at the scene, and that as well as four fire engines there was also a water carrier vehicle in attendance.