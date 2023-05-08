Children should be able to see counsellors outside of school hours – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children should be able to see counsellors outside of school hours – report

By Press Association
A report from the Children’s Commissioner Scotland has looked into counselling services in secondary schools (David Jones/PA)
A report from the Children’s Commissioner Scotland has looked into counselling services in secondary schools (David Jones/PA)

Youngsters should be able to see counsellors outside of school hours and during the holidays, a first-of-its-kind investigation has said, as a way to help combat mental health issues.

The recommendation was part of a report by the Children and Young People’s Commissioner Scotland, which had a panel of young advisers use the office’s powers of investigation to examine the provision of counselling services in secondary schools north of the border.

It is believed to be the first time young people anywhere in the world have used a children’s commissioner’s legal powers to lead an investigation – with mental health investigators aged between 14 and 17 working on the report.

They helped with planning the investigation, deciding what evidence was needed from councils, access and evaluate that evidence, and make recommendations.

It has recommended that all children should have a right of access to counselling at school; that local authorities should ensure it is available out-of-hours, during holidays, and outside of school; that the Scottish Government should expand school counselling provision to all primary and special schools; and that councils should have clear waiting times for children who want to access services, and information should be child-friendly.

Bruce Adamson, Children and Young People’s Commissioner Scotland, said that “children and young people have consistently told us they want more mental health support in schools from trusted adults” and that the report called on “local authorities to use resources in the best way to support children before they are in crisis”.

“Our mental health investigators have done an amazing job using legal powers to look at an extremely important issue,” he said.

“The Scottish Government should use this report to involve children and improve mental health provision in schools.”

The teenagers involved in the investigation will be presenting their report to the convenor of the Education, Children and Young People Committee, Sue Webber; and convenor of the Health Committee, Clare Haughey, at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

A Scottish Government spokesman said the “mental health and wellbeing of children and young people” was a priority.

“We have ensured counsellors are available in schools, backed by £16 million in funding, meaning that children can have their mental health needs met earlier,” the spokesman said.

“A range of support is currently available for those needing mental health help and support out of hours, including the NHS 24 Mental Health Hub and Young Scot’s Aye Feel website.

“We would be happy to discuss the Children’s Commissioner recommendations in more detail.”

