Two arrested in connection with stabbing in Clydebank

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Clydebank.

A 38-year-old man was found with serious injuries on Alexander Street in the West Dunbartonshire town in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police Scotland said the man was stabbed and asked for help at a takeaway just after midnight.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The force said on Tuesday that a 62-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident, which is being treated as attempted murder, and have been released pending further inquiries.