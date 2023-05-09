Man charged in connection with alleged threatening messages sent to referee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is set to appear in court after being charged in connection with alleged threats sent to a referee after an Old Firm match which saw Celtic beat bitter rivals Rangers.

Police Scotland launched an investigation after the Scottish Football Association said it had “referred a significant volume of threatening and abusive emails” to the force after the “personal and professional contact details” of referee Kevin Clancy were published online following the April 8 game.

During the Celtic Park match Rangers lost 3-2 to their Parkhead rivals.

Police Scotland said on Tuesday: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with threatening communications which were reported by the SFA on Tuesday 11 April 11 2023.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”