Councils and Government ‘sleepwalking towards second year of industrial action’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Councils and Government ‘sleepwalking towards second year of industrial action’

By Press Association
Edinburgh’s waste workers clearing mountains of rubbish as they return to work following their 11 days of industrial action. Unions are calling for a better pay deal (Lesley Martin/PA)
Edinburgh’s waste workers clearing mountains of rubbish as they return to work following their 11 days of industrial action. Unions are calling for a better pay deal (Lesley Martin/PA)

Unions have urged Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf to find extra money to up a pay offer made to council workers or face sleepwalking towards another year of industrial strife.

Local authority workers – which includes refuse workers, cleaners and school staff – have rejected a deal put to them by council umbrella body Cosla which would have seen pay go up below inflation.

On Tuesday three unions wrote to Mr Yousaf to urge him to increase money available from the Scottish Government so council workers can be given a better pay deal.

Joanna Baxter, Unison Scotland’s head of local government, warned that Cosla and the Scottish Government were “sleepwalking towards a second year of industrial action”.

Humza Yousaf
Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has been urged by unions to find extra money to up a pay deal for council workers (Jane Barlow/PA)

“No-one wants to see rubbish piling up on the streets again and schools threatening to close,” she said.

The letter that unions GMB, Unison and Unite wrote to Mr Yousaf, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison and local government minister Joe FitzPatrick said councils “cannot continue to be the poor relations of the public sector” and called for an urgent face-to-face meeting with the ministers and Cosla.

The offer by Cosla would have seen Scottish council worker pay increase by 5% from April 1 this year, and varying increases depending on pay band from January 1 next year.

But the unions said the proposal fell short of their claim made earlier this year, was “far short of inflation” and amounted to a “real-terms pay cut”, and for the lowest paid workers was below deals struck in the other parts of the UK.

“The financial crises that local government face is a direct result of underfunding over a protracted period of time and only by providing a long-term solution to this will we avoid a cycle of industrial dispute year after year with the result that local government workers become increasingly exasperated and disillusioned by the way they are being treated,” the letter signed by the three unions said.

And, in the two-page letter, the unions said employers continued to argue they do not have enough money to allow them to increase pay for those on the lowest grades without disadvantaging those on the middle incomes.

The Scottish Government and Cosla have been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
3
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
4
Residents have been warned of potential damage to buildings from lightning strikes.
Thunderstorms to hit the north and north-east after yellow weather warning issued
5
Braemar MRT and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to the scene on Sunday, May 7. Image: Braemar MRT.
Boy, 14, ‘seriously injured’ at Tarland Trails in fifth incident in three weeks
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Professor Brian Cox
Professor Brian Cox to take Aberdeen and Inverness audiences on a ‘dazzling’ journey through…
8
Police officers stopped the vehicle on Rosemount Viaduct. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 34, charged with theft from last year following police stop in Aberdeen
9
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: VAR is a waste of £1.2 million per year if not used…
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…