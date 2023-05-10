Attempted murder investigation launched after fire set at Irvine property

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Detectives have launched an attempted murder investigation after an early morning blaze in North Ayrshire.

Police were called to Irvine’s McKinlay Crescent at around 4.20am on Saturday after a fire had been set at a property in the street.

A 59-year-old woman was taken to University Hospital Crosshouse, near Kilmarnock, and has since been discharged, police said.

Detective Constable Sandy McBreen of Saltcoats police station said: “Inquiries are ongoing into this incident which is being treated as attempted murder.”

Police have urged anyone who can help detectives with their investigation to contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 663 or May 6.

Det Con McBreen said: “If you were in the area of McKinlay Crescent between 3.40am and 4am on Saturday morning and saw anything suspicious, or have any information that may assist our investigation, please contact officers as soon as possible.

“We are keen to obtain any dashcam footage from motorists in the area between these times, in case they have captured anything that may be helpful to this inquiry.”