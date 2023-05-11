Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision with car

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Edinburgh.

The collision, which involved a motorbike and a car, happened in Ferry Road at the junction with Muirhouse Green at around 8.40pm on Wednesday.

Police said the 32-year-old man riding the motorbike was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where his condition is described as critical.

The man driving the car and a male passenger were also taken to the infirmary for treatment and another two passengers were checked at the scene.

Road Policing officers in Edinburgh are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious crash on Ferry Road, Edinburgh involving a car and a motorbike.https://t.co/s9BXKxTdO6 pic.twitter.com/Nxjp5JLCTv — Police Scotland Edinburgh (@PSOSEdinburgh) May 11, 2023

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which involved a silver Hyundai Ioniq car and a purple Suzuki GSR bike.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn from Edinburgh Road Policing said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area around this time and who witnessed the crash or the vehicles involved to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from the occupants of a grey SUV which was on the road around the time and who may be able to assist us.

“I would also ask anyone who was on the road at the time and who may have dashcam footage which could assist us to get in touch.”

The road was closed for around five hours for investigations after the crash and reopened at around 1.30am on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3943 of May 10.