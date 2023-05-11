Boy,13, in critical condition after being hit by car

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 13-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car.

The crash happened on Balmore Road in north Glasgow at around 5.55pm on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said the teenager was on foot when he was struck by a red Toyota Aygo car.

Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children, where he remains in a critical condition.

Road policing officers in Glasgow are appealing for information following a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Balmore Road. The incident happened around 5.55pm on 10 May, when a 13-year-old boy was struck by a red Toyoya Aygo car.https://t.co/ti4j4Goibv pic.twitter.com/pVjuvnqT4F — Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) May 11, 2023

The road was closed for around four hours between Skirsa Street and Ashgill Road for investigations.

Sergeant Nicholas Twigg said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area around this time and who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a white lorry who we believe was in the area around the time of the incident and may be able to assist us.

“I would also ask anyone who was on the road at the time and who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 3122 of May 10.