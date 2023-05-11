Pedestrian killed in collision on Lewis

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has died in a collision with a car on the Western Isles.

Emergency services were called to the A859, near Balallan on the Isle of Lewis, in the early hours of Thursday after the pedestrian was hit by the vehicle.

Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 3.45am on Thursday May 11, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the A859 near Balallan, Isle of Lewis.

“The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road remains closed for investigation work to be carried out and this is expected to take some time.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it sent two ambulances to the scene.