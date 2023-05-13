Scottish Government takes three years to replace stroke treatment guidelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Scottish Government takes three years to replace stroke treatment guidelines

By Press Association
The Scottish Government took almost three years to replace guidelines for doctors treating stroke patients, the Scottish Liberal Democrats said (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Scottish Government took almost three years to replace guidelines for doctors treating stroke patients, the Scottish Liberal Democrats said (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Scottish Government took almost three years to replace guidelines for doctors treating stroke patients, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have revealed.

Guidelines from the Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network (SIGN) on stroke care were withdrawn in June 2020 due to being more than 10 years old.

Then health secretary Humza Yousaf told Lib Dems leader Alex Cole-Hamilton in February 2022 that new guidelines would be in place by February 2023 but this was subsequently pushed back to April 2023.

The guidelines were published on April 4, 1,007 days after the previous guidelines were withdrawn.

Scottish Liberal Democrat 150 Rising campaign
The Scottish Government took almost three years to replace guidelines for doctors treating stroke patients, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have revealed. (Lesley Martin/PA)

Stroke is the third most common cause of death in Scotland and the most common cause of severe physical disability among adults, the Scottish Stroke Care Audit said.

It is estimated around 15,000 people in Scotland have a stroke each year.

In December 2022, doctors and charities urged the Scottish Government to reverse cuts in funding for thrombectomy amid fears that it would leave hundreds of stroke patients avoidably disabled.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “This is yet another example of Humza Yousaf allowing deadlines to go sailing by. While his head is turned by the bin fire in his party, Scots are struggling to get up-to-date treatment across our health service.

“Patients will be deeply concerned that it took more than 1,000 days for new stroke treatment guidelines to be put in place.

“There will always be a need to update guidance as best practice develops over time but there is no reason why doctors and their patients should be left with a significant gap between the expiry of one set of guidelines and the implementation of the next.

“In small ways and big ones, our health service is being seriously undermined by the inability of SNP ministers to plan ahead.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Royal College of Physicians Intercollegiate Stroke Working Party (ICSWP) led on the development of the sixth edition of the National Clinical Guideline for Stroke on a four nations basis. The guidelines were published in April 2023 and were immediately implemented in Scotland.

“The Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network (SIGN), which was involved in the development process so that the revised guidelines were applicable for use in Scotland, had provided recommendations for healthcare professionals to use other up-to-date evidence-based guidelines to inform practice while the guidelines were prepared.

“We remain committed to introducing a high quality and clinically safe thrombectomy service in Scotland. The delivery of a national thrombectomy service has, to date, received over £16m of investment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
The large sinkhole first appeared in Dufftown on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
In pictures: Road to be closed for a week after sinkhole appears in Moray…
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told