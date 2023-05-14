1m adults in Scotland experience anxiety affecting their daily lives: poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
1m adults in Scotland experience anxiety affecting their daily lives: poll

By Press Association
More than one million adults across Scotland have experienced levels of anxiety stopping them from living their daily lives, new research from the Mental Health Foundation has shown.

Polling of 1,000 adults in Scotland conducted by Opinium on behalf of the charity has shown 70% of adults have had some anxiety while 58% of adults experienced anxiety that interfered with their daily lives in the past two weeks.

The research marks the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week from May 15-21, with the charity raising the alarm about the impact of anxiety on adults in Scotland.

More than one quarter (27%) said they experienced anxiety and felt anxious to the extent it stopped them from doing what they would like or what they need to do most or all of the time in the last two weeks.

Despite anxiety being very common, more than four in 10 adults (44%) kept their feelings secret, suggesting significant numbers of people are still not comfortable talking about their own experiences, despite more progress in discussing mental health more openly in recent years.

The polling also found one in five (21%) adults felt anxious all or most of the time.

One in three people (30%) say they are not coping well with feelings of anxiety and 33% say they feel anxious about paying the bills and 42% said more financial security would help prevent anxiety.

Julie Cameron, associate director at Mental Health Foundation in Scotland, said: “Across Scotland more than one million adults are experiencing levels of anxiety that is stopping them from living their lives, with many not speaking out and struggling to cope.

“More can and must be done to protect our mental health. A big focus of our Mental Health Awareness Week is to encourage people to share their experiences on anxiety and increase understanding of the steps we can take. However, the scale of the problems requires change that goes beyond individual action.

“We urge the Scottish Government to publish a cross-departmental mental health strategy for the next 10 years with a delivery plan that contains commitments on mental health from all departments including those that cover social security, housing, communities, education, and criminal justice.

“We welcome the commitment to funding the Communities Mental Health & Wellbeing Fund in this year, but it is underfunded and not able to support all the worthy applicant community organisations; funding needs to be increased so people can get preventative mental health support before they become unwell.

Maree Todd
Maree Todd said supporting and promoting the mental wellbeing of the population of Scotland is a Scottish Government priority (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd said: “I welcome the Mental Health Foundation’s report, as it is an important contribution to a national discussion on mental health and wellbeing.

“Supporting and promoting the mental wellbeing of the population of Scotland is a Scottish Government priority. I know that many people are experiencing stress and anxiety right now, which is why looking after our mental health has never been more important.

“We are supporting and promoting the mental wellbeing of the population of Scotland in several ways, including investing £30 million in community-based support for children, young people, and adults.

“A range of support is currently available online for those needing mental health help, including Mind to Mind – a website which provides practical resources to support the mental wellbeing of the population of Scotland.

“Our forthcoming mental health and wellbeing strategy will focus on every part of what mental health and wellbeing means.

“That ranges from addressing the underlying reasons behind poor mental health; helping to create the conditions for people to thrive, challenging the stigma around mental health, and providing specialist help and support for mental illness.

“The Mental Health Foundation are a key stakeholder and have been working with us to develop the Strategy.”

More than one million adults across Scotland have experienced levels of anxiety stopping them from living their daily lives, new research from the Mental Health Foundation has shown. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
