Person rescued after boat catches fire off Aberdeenshire coast

A person has been rescued after a boat caught fire off the Aberdeenshire coast.

Emergency services were alerted at 2.50pm on Monday to the blaze, just off the coast near Dunnottar Castle, Stonehaven, with the person onboard being forced to abandon ship to the safety of a life raft.

The Coastguard deployed their rescue helicopter, and the RNLI inshore lifeboat was sent from Stonehaven to pick up the casualty, who was the only person onboard.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “The Coastguard helicopter from Aberdeen was sent but returned to base after the casualty was picked up by the RNLI.

“The Stonehaven Coastguard Rescue Team and a crew from the Scottish Ambulance Service were sent to meet the lifeboat at Stonehaven harbour.

“Montrose Coastguard Rescue Team went to Dunnottar to make the scene safe where the boat washed up.”