Man, 63, seriously injured in Glasgow street attack

A 63-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after being assaulted in Glasgow, police have said.

Officers were called out on Tuesday at about 12.35am to a report a man had been assaulted during an altercation on Great George Street in Hillhead.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Emergency services attended.

“A 63-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where medical staff describe his condition as serious.

“Inquiries in to the incident are ongoing.”

Great George Lane and Great George Street are now reopened.