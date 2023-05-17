Boats and helicopters join search for diver in Pentland Firth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lifeboats, helicopters and private boats are being used to search for a diver missing off Scotland’s north coast.

The alarm was raised at 6pm on Tuesday after the diver vanished to the south-east of the Isle of Swona, near Orkney, the Coastguard said.

A spokesman for the service, which is co-ordinating the search, said: “The Coastguard helicopters from Sumburgh and Inverness have been sent to assist, along with RNLI all-weather lifeboats from Longhope, Wick, Thurso and Stromness and Coastguard rescue teams from Kirkwall and St Margaret’s Hope.

“Four other private vessels have also supported the search since it began.”