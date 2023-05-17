Man and woman found dead in property By Press Association May 17 2023, 1.39pm Share Man and woman found dead in property Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/5739232/man-and-woman-found-dead-in-property/ Copy Link The bodies were found on Tuesday (PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Two bodies have been found inside a home in Fife. Police say the deaths of the 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman are not being treated as suspicious. They were found in a property in Orchardgate, Cupar, at around 12.40pm on Tuesday. A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.40pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a concern for persons at a property in Orchardgate, Cupar. “Emergency services attended and the bodies of a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were found within. “The deaths are not thought to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close