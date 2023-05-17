Man and woman found dead in property

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two bodies have been found inside a home in Fife.

Police say the deaths of the 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman are not being treated as suspicious.

They were found in a property in Orchardgate, Cupar, at around 12.40pm on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.40pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a concern for persons at a property in Orchardgate, Cupar.

“Emergency services attended and the bodies of a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were found within.

“The deaths are not thought to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”