Man and boy found dead in flat

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man and a boy have been found dead at a flat in Scotland.

Police Scotland said they were called to the home in Argyle Street, Paisley, at 8pm on Monday over a report of concern for two people.

Officers found a man and a boy dead inside the property.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

“At this time, we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved.

“A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”