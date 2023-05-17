Commonwealth champion McColgan becomes 300,000th person to join medical project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Commonwealth champion McColgan becomes 300,000th person to join medical project

By Press Association
Eilish McColgan has signed up for Share (Dundee University/PA)
Commonwealth champion Eilish McColgan has become the 300,000th person to register for an innovative medical project.

McColgan, who took home gold for Scotland in the 10,000 metres at the 2022 Games in Birmingham, has joined the Scottish Health Research Register and Biobank (Share).

The initiative means unused blood gathered from patients for routine clinical tests can be handed over to researchers and studied to develop new medicines and treatments.

According the NHS, last year 40,000 people took part in clinical research as a result of the initiative, with those registered being notified of research they may wish to take part in.

Ms McColgan said: “As an athlete, I know the difference that seconds can make.

“It is incredible to think that in less than 60 seconds a person can sign up to Share and help doctors to discover new treatments for conditions like diabetes, cancer and dementia.”

Eilish McColgan
Eilish McColgan took gold in the 10,000 metres at the Commonwealth Games last year (Jeff Holmes/PA)

The runner becomes the latest high-profile registration for the project, following football manager Craig Levein, broadcaster Lorraine Kelly and actress Joanna Vanderham.

Colin Palmer, a professor of pharmacogenomics at Dundee University, said: “Share is definitely a marathon and not a sprint.

“However, this programme has the potential to transform healthcare outcomes across Scotland for years to come.

“It is a joy to welcome Eilish as our 300,000th recruit. As an inspirational athlete who appreciates the benefits of keeping in good health, she is a fantastic ambassador for Share.”

Professor Iain McInnes, vice-principal and head of college at Glasgow University, said: “Scotland has a proud history of pioneering medical discoveries.

“This remarkable registry provides a foundation for even more exciting advances in the coming years, built on the generosity of the Scottish people.”

Registration for the project can be done at registerforshare.org.

