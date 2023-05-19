Man’s body found after Fairy Pools search on Skye

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man’s body has been recovered from the Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye after a search for someone who had fallen in.

Emergency services went to the scene near Carbost when the alarm was raised at around 3pm on Thursday.

Police said that a body was recovered from the pools at around 12.10pm on Friday and the family of the 22-year-old man who fell in has been informed.

The Fairy Pools are a series of waterfalls and pools on the River Brittle at the foot of the Black Cuillins and are a popular tourist attraction.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.10pm on Friday, May 19, the body of a man was found in the Fairy Pools, near Carbost, Skye.

“The family of a 22-year-old man who fell in the water on Thursday, May 18, has been informed.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“Earlier road closures have been lifted.”