Man's body found after Fairy Pools search on Skye By Press Association May 19 2023, 3.33pm

Emergency services were called to the Fairy Pools (RooM the Agency/Alamy/PA)

A man's body has been recovered from the Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye after a search for someone who had fallen in. Emergency services went to the scene near Carbost when the alarm was raised at around 3pm on Thursday. Police said that a body was recovered from the pools at around 12.10pm on Friday and the family of the 22-year-old man who fell in has been informed. The Fairy Pools are a series of waterfalls and pools on the River Brittle at the foot of the Black Cuillins and are a popular tourist attraction. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 12.10pm on Friday, May 19, the body of a man was found in the Fairy Pools, near Carbost, Skye. "The family of a 22-year-old man who fell in the water on Thursday, May 18, has been informed. "A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. "Earlier road closures have been lifted."