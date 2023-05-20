Boy, 16, charged after death of woman in Edinburgh street disturbance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Boy, 16, charged after death of woman in Edinburgh street disturbance

By Press Association
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)

A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman died following a disturbance on an Edinburgh street.

The 33-year-old woman died in hospital after police were called to Constitution Street in Leith just before 8pm on Thursday.

Police Scotland said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

A post-mortem examination is being carried out to establish the exact cause of death, which police are treating as suspicious.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed.

Detective Inspector Bob Williamson of the major investigation team said: “I want to reassure the community that we are treating this as an isolated incident.

“You will see a significant police presence in the area whilst we carry out investigations.

“Officers will be carrying out door-to-door enquiries and gathering CCTV footage which could provide the inquiry team with additional information.

“Through our investigation so far, we are aware that a number of members of the public were in the area at the time, some of whom witnessed the incident and others who came to her aid and we are asking them to come forward.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Constitution Street between 7.45pm and 8pm to get in touch.”

Anyone with footage of the events in question has been asked to pass it on to Police Scotland via their online portal for major incidents.

Police can also be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3555 of Thursday May 18.

