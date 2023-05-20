Refugees fleeing war need empathy and support – Forest Whitaker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Refugees fleeing war need empathy and support – Forest Whitaker

By Press Association
Forest Whitaker said he decided to help child soldiers in Uganda (Ian West/PA)
People fleeing war deserve “empathy” and support, Hollywood star Forest Whitaker has said, suggesting those making decisions about refugees must understand the difficult situations they have fled.

The Oscar-winner spoke about the need to rehabilitate those traumatised by war such as child soldiers.

His charity, the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative, helps those afflicted by war and violence in several countries around the world.

He was in Edinburgh this week to receive a £500,000 donation from the People’s Postcode Lottery for the initiative.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Whitaker said much of his thinking on conflict resolution stemmed from research he did around The Last King Of Scotland.

Whitaker’s charity is active in a Ugandan refugee camp (Ian West/PA)

His portrayal of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin led to him speaking to former child soldiers in the African country.

He noticed they had a “blank stare” and an “emptiness” which reminded him of young men from his own youth.

Whitaker, who grew up in south central Los Angeles, said: “I could see inside of their eyes the same look I saw in gang members when I was a kid.

“So I decided that maybe I’d like to work, to help.”

He said these young people needed to find identities other than being a soldier and his initiative helps them into different careers.

Asked about how Western countries should treat refugees arriving from war zones, he said: “My philosophy is that we need to care for those who are in need.

“The geopolitics, whether or not you should allow people to come in, whether they should work or be allowed back to the community. That’s another question.”

He continued: “I think you need to look at the issue of empathy.

“When you see a little child who’s lost and trying to find a place where he can be safe, or an adult that has no food, no water, trying to figure out how to survive in this circumstance that no-one would want to be in.

“If you put those people making those decisions in a room to look at that – to walk a route those refugees took. And then they still want to say the same thing? Then I feel sad for them.”

Whitaker’s Initiative is active in the Kiryadongo refugee settlement in Uganda, which hosts more than 60,000 people.

Working with youths in the camp, they promote peace and conflict resolution. This has been credited with significantly reducing ethnic violence there.

Whitaker said the programme had seen some “really good results” and the money would help to expand its work.

